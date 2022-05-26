Planned Mattoon dog park moving to Roundhouse Complex

MATTOON — The planned site for development of the Mattoon Community Dog Park has been moved from South 12th Street to part of the Roundhouse Complex at North First Street and Shelby Avenue.

Katrina Butler, chair of the Dog Park Advisory Committee, said the move from an undeveloped field to a location with existing infrastructure will enable this planned canine recreation facility to open hopefully later this year, 18-24 months earlier than previously projected.

"The community is asking when is the dog park going to be up and running, and we listened," Butler said, noting that fundraising for the park started in 2019 before the project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and by material and labor shortages. She added that, "We are hoping the park will be open for the public to use in 2022."

Project organizers originally had planned to develop the dog park on approximately 3 acres of city-owned land along South 12 Street, southwest of Williams Elementary School. This site is an undeveloped grassy field. Butler said the committee was receptive to the short staffed Mattoon Parks Department's recent suggestion to develop the dog park at a recreation site that its crews already maintain instead of adding a new site.

Butler said the committee looked at smaller possible spaces in Cunningham Park and Lawson Park before picking a 2.4 acre site in the Roundhouse Complex, where the city already has developed ball diamonds, a junior football league field, and other youth sports facilities. The planned dog park site is currently a youth soccer practice field.

Locating at the practice field will enable the dog park to make use of existing electrical and water infrastructure and a gravel parking area there, Butler said. The South 12th Street site does not have this infrastructure in place and it would not be accessible unless the roadway was extended, she said.

In addition, Butler estimated that the committee would have needed to use $100,000 of its $300,000 budget of donations and grants to develop the grassy field on South 12th Street into a dog park. She said the committee already has fencing, benches and picnic tables in storage for the opening of the dog park. She said they will direct available funding to future phase of improvements, including lighting, landscaping and pavilions.

Mattoon City Council member Jim Closson, who is the parks commissioner, has been serving on the dog park committee. Closson said he likes that the availability of infrastructure at the Roundhouse Complex will enable the dog park to open sometime in late 2022. He added that the parks department is working to find a new location for the soccer practice field.

Closson said the dog park will be in a highly visible location that will likely be used 12 months out of the year. He said rules, including canine vaccination requirements, will be posted there for use of the site's separate areas for big dogs and small dogs.

"We want to make it a safe park for all the users," Closson said.

Butler said she anticipates that those using the dog park will include dog walkers on the adjacent Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail and out-of-town visitors attending the many tournaments held in the Roundhouse Complex.

"We feel the dog park will be more visible and easier to access at this location," Butler said.

