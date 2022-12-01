Police identify the two people found dead at Neoga home

NEOGA — Illinois State Police have identified the two people found dead Wednesday at a home north of Neoga.

State Police said Thursday that 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft were found deceased at approximately 11:47 a.m. at a residence near County Road 1200N.

State Police are investigating the incident at the request of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

A news release said the official cause of death is unknown at this time and will be released by Cumberland County Coroner Steven Sherwood following an autopsy and toxicology report.

Police say there is no known threat to public safety and that no additional information will be released at this time.