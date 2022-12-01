 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Police identify the two people found dead at Neoga home

  • 0

NEOGA — Illinois State Police have identified the two people found dead Wednesday at a home north of Neoga.

State Police said Thursday that 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft were found deceased at approximately 11:47 a.m. at a residence near County Road 1200N.

How to use our e-edition feature on our website. 

State Police are investigating the incident at the request of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

A news release said the official cause of death is unknown at this time and will be released by Cumberland County Coroner Steven Sherwood following an autopsy and toxicology report.

Police say there is no known threat to public safety and that no additional information will be released at this time.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News