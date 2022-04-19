Police pleased with Charleston cannabis dispensary's professionalism

Charleston has been home for more than a year and a half now to Coles County's first and, so far, only cannabis dispensary, which the city's police chief said has been operating safely and professionally.

On the west side of Coles County, the Mattoon City Council recently reduced its siting restrictions on cannabis businesses while hearing that the city has fielded interest from a prospective dispensary. The two cities are continuing to adjust to the still relatively new legalization of recreational cannabis sales in Illinois as enthusiasts mark 4/20, an unofficial national day for celebrating cannabis use.

The cannabis dispensary in Charleston opened in December 2020 in a former Family Video store building at 909 Lincoln Ave. under the Zen Leaf name. Chief Chad Reed of the Charleston Police Department noted that this businesses became a Rise location a few weeks ago. Rise also has a location to the south in Effingham.

"We have had zero problems out of Zen Leaf or Rise. They do a very good job of staying within the law," Reed said, adding that the police department has received no complaints from neighbors. "They are very easy to work with."

Reed said the dispensary has an on-site security team that has headed off potential problems before police officers have arrived there in response to precautionary calls. He said the dispensary also has an extensive surveillance camera system on site and has made footage available to police as needed.

Representatives from the Rise dispensary could not be reached for comment for this story. Prior to a cannabis dispensary opening in Charleston, Reed said city officials "weren't sure how it would go." He said they did a lot of research in preparation, including touring the Rise location in Effingham.

Both Charleston and Mattoon enacted cannabis siting and sales ordinances in response to the legalization of recreational cannabis becoming effective on Jan. 1, 2020 in Illinois. The Mattoon City Council voted on April 5 to amend its ordinances to reduce location restrictions for cannabis businesses.

One amendment reduced the distance a new dispensary can be located from a pre-existing dispensary from 2,500 to 1,500 feet. Another amendment removed the restriction on dispensaries being located within 500 feet from daycares, places of worship, parks or group homes. Dispensaries cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a public or private preschool or elementary or secondary schools.

Mattoon City Administrator Kyle Gill said they fielded inquiries from a prospective dispensary that was having trouble finding possible locations in Mattoon under the ordinances that had been in place.

"We found it was hard for them to find a places where they could go to other than the far outskirts of town," Gill said, adding that the amended ordinances offer more location options while still being stricter than the state statute.

Gill said with recreational cannabis sales being legal in Illinois, the city hopes to keep revenue from these sales in town instead of seeing the sales go elsewhere.

"(The amended code) is not guaranteeing they are coming to town, but it will make things easier if they choose to," Gill said of dispensaries.

