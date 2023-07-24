MATTOON — Pop star Tiffany and Mattoon native Tom Vrem plan to hold a release party brunch for their new cookbook at the Mattoon Moose Lodge the day after their Aug. 19 concert there.

The "Breakfast with Tiffany" cookbook release from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 20 at the lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave., is scheduled to feature recipe tastings and live acoustic music by Vrem, under his Calm Vrem stage name, and by John David Daily.

"We really are excited for both shows. But only at the Sunday show will we feed you, too. I'm going to do a Nashville hot chicken biscuit and gravy, and a couple other dishes out of the cookbook," Vrem said in the event announcement. The Nashville, Tenn. resident has a Guitar Foodie website.

Tiffany, whose full name is Tiffany Darwish, is slated to perform "I Think We're Alone Now" and other hits at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the lodge following opening acts by Calm Vrem and by The Invisible Spiders youth band. Tickets for both the concert and the brunch are available on eventbrite.com.

