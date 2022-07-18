Portion of Charleston road to be closed Thursday, Friday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lover's Lane, Charleston — The Charleston Public Works Department has announced that Lover's Lane, from Eden Drive to Cortland Drive, will be closed Thursday, July 21, and Friday, July 22.

