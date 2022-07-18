Lover's Lane, Charleston — The Charleston Public Works Department has announced that Lover's Lane, from Eden Drive to Cortland Drive, will be closed Thursday, July 21, and Friday, July 22.
Portion of Charleston road to be closed Thursday, Friday
