Portion of Coles County Highway 19 to be closed for road improvements

CHARLESTON — Traffic will be slowed along Coles County Highway 19, between 780E and US 45, starting Monday, June 27, for maintenance work.

The project is expected to take three weeks, weather permitting.

The Coles County Highway Department intends to reduce traffic to one lane with flaggers, but sections of the roadway will be closed during the installation of culverts.

The project will include asphalt overlay and aggregate shoulders.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

