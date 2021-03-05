Presentation to highlight Lender's Bagels history, connections to Mattoon

A bagel is born: It starts with the dough
A bagel is born: Made into rings
A bagel is born: Rings are boiled
A bagel is born: Rings are baked
A bagel is born: Off to the next stop
A bagel is born: Next stop, cutting machine
A bagel is born: Making the cuts
A bagel is born: Ready for packaging
A bagel is born: Bagged and ready to be shipped
MATTOON — The bakery business that Polish immigrant Harry Lender founded in 1927 would eventually go on to pioneer mass production in its field and become a nationally known brand as Lender's Bagels.
Mattoon has played a central role in the brand's history ever since a Lender's Bagels plant opened here in 1986 and later became its sole production facility.
With that role in mind, the Lender family has invited the Mattoon community, especially current and past employees of the bagel plant, to watch an upcoming virtual presentation on the history of Lender's Bagels.
Historian and author Colin Caplan will present this program at 3 p.m. Sunday. Caplan is the owner of culinary tour business based in New Haven, Connecticut, where Lender's Bagels was founded.
"(Caplan) told me a couple of different things I didn't know about the company. He has done his research," said Carl Lender, the grandson of the company's founder.
The one hour Zoom presentation will be followed by question and answer session with Carl Lender's uncle, Marvin. Carl's father is the late Murray Lender, who was a frequent visitor to the annual Mattoon Bagelfest that community leaders created to welcome Lender's Bagels to town.
Caplan said Harry Lender began his "bagelry" as a street peddler in 1927 in New Haven, expanding this special style of Jewish bread to a larger market. He soon earned enough money to bring his wife, Rose, and their children to the United States and his business eventually employed his entire family.
"By the mid 1940s, inspired by how pizza was being accepted and popularized in New Haven and beyond, Harry's son Murray Lender made it his mission to take the bagel from an ethnic Jewish food and deliver it to all," Caplan said.
Marvin Lender lamented that his father did not live to see this mission fulfilled. Harry Lender died in 1960 at age 64. Rose Lender passed away in 1986 at age 87.
After introducing mechanization to its operation in 1955, Caplan said Lender's began making frozen bagels and popularizing this food to the rest of the country with the world's first fully automated bagel plant in 1965. Marvin Lender said mechanization enabled them to produce bagels, which had been hand crafted, at high speed and on a large scale, while freezing bagels enabled them to be shipped anywhere.
"Through making a wholesome product accessible to the masses and having a uniquely humorous marketing campaign, Lender's became America's bagel," Caplan said.
That campaign was personified by brothers Carl, Murray and Sam being depicted in cartoon form as bakers known as The Lender-men. Every Christmas season, The Lender-men are still part of the Lender's Bagels display at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park.
Following years of success operating three factories around the country, the Lender family sold the company in 1984 to Kraft Foods. Caplan said Lender's Bagels opened what was billed as the "world's largest bagel bakery" in 1986 in Mattoon.
"Mattoon was very welcoming to us, the Lender family and the Lender's Bagels bakery," Marvin Lender said. That welcome included community leaders starting a Bagelfest, including a free bagel breakfast, that has been an annual tradition ever since then, although the 2020 festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Mattoon plant opened in a repurposed Kraft factory and has since become the only Lender's Bagels factory in operation. Caplan said after Lender's Bagels went through a series of other owners, the brand was added in 2020 to the roster of the largest bakery group in the world — Bimbo Bakeries.
Carl Lender said the relationship that he and his family have since developed with Bimbo is the best that they have had with the company's ownership since Kraft. He said new owner seems to be invested in building up the Lender's Bagels brand.
"After reporting exponential growth in the frozen bagel market over the last year, plans are now in the works to reinvigorate the Lender's Bagels brand and once again put the bagel back on top, where it was always intended," Caplan said.