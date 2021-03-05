Presentation to highlight Lender's Bagels history, connections to Mattoon

Caplan said Harry Lender began his "bagelry" as a street peddler in 1927 in New Haven, expanding this special style of Jewish bread to a larger market. He soon earned enough money to bring his wife, Rose, and their children to the United States and his business eventually employed his entire family.

"By the mid 1940s, inspired by how pizza was being accepted and popularized in New Haven and beyond, Harry's son Murray Lender made it his mission to take the bagel from an ethnic Jewish food and deliver it to all," Caplan said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marvin Lender lamented that his father did not live to see this mission fulfilled. Harry Lender died in 1960 at age 64. Rose Lender passed away in 1986 at age 87.

After introducing mechanization to its operation in 1955, Caplan said Lender's began making frozen bagels and popularizing this food to the rest of the country with the world's first fully automated bagel plant in 1965. Marvin Lender said mechanization enabled them to produce bagels, which had been hand crafted, at high speed and on a large scale, while freezing bagels enabled them to be shipped anywhere.

"Through making a wholesome product accessible to the masses and having a uniquely humorous marketing campaign, Lender's became America's bagel," Caplan said.