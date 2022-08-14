Produce Pop-Up, Reaching Rural Veterans events set in Charleston

Standing Stone Executive Director Dawn Thomson said everyone is welcome to utilize the Eastern Illinois Foodbank's pop-up event from 10 a.m.-noon at Carpenters Table, 375 14th St., in Charleston.
The food bank reports that the pop-up program was developed to bring produce directly to underserved communities to help fill the widening gap caused by grocery inflation and rising transportation costs. Tuesday's event will supplement food from Carpenters Table with fresh, regionally sourced produce.
Participants can register in advance at www.EIFclient.com or on site Tuesday. Preregistering does not reserve a spot in line. Participants are advised to bring sturdy boxes, carts/wagons or bags to carry their food.
Reaching Rural Veterans events are set to offer information on veterans services, free giveaways and gift cards to all veterans and their families at 10 a.m.-noon every third Tuesday of the month at Carpenters Table. This program is offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Purdue University. More information is available by contacting Thomson at 217-549-337.
