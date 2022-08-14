 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Produce Pop-Up, Reaching Rural Veterans events set in Charleston

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Produce Pop-Up and Reaching Rural Veterans events are planned on Tuesday at the Standing Stone Community Center and Carpenters Table Food Pantry.

Standing Stone Executive Director Dawn Thomson said everyone is welcome to utilize the Eastern Illinois Foodbank's pop-up event from 10 a.m.-noon at Carpenters Table, 375 14th St., in Charleston.

The food bank reports that the pop-up program was developed to bring produce directly to underserved communities to help fill the widening gap caused by grocery inflation and rising transportation costs. Tuesday's event will supplement food from Carpenters Table with fresh, regionally sourced produce.

Watch now: Coles County Truck Convoy hits the road for Make-A-Wish Illinois

Participants can register in advance at www.EIFclient.com or on site Tuesday. Preregistering does not reserve a spot in line. Participants are advised to bring sturdy boxes, carts/wagons or bags to carry their food.

Reaching Rural Veterans events are set to offer information on veterans services, free giveaways and gift cards to all veterans and their families at 10 a.m.-noon every third Tuesday of the month at Carpenters Table. This program is offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Purdue University. More information is available by contacting Thomson at 217-549-337.

PHOTOS: Mattoon/Charleston Veterans Day 2013

Images of the Veterans Day parade in Mattoon and Veterans Day ceremony at the Coles County Courthouse in Charleston on Monday, Nov. 11, 2013. (Photos by Kevin Kilhoffer, Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier staff photographer)

1 of 7
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Head to Sugar Grove Nature Center for a night with the stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News