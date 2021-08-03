Public comment sought on Coles County I-57 improvements

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced the release of a six-year, $20.7 billion construction plan to improve roads and bridges throughout the state.
The
Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to ask questions about proposed improvements to the Interstate 57/Illinois 16 interchange.
The proposed project is tentatively scheduled to start in 2023 and take 3 to 4 years to complete. The project will remove and replace two bridges at the interchange and raise the clearance of the overpass. IDOT also plans to reconfigure the roads into a raindrop-diamond interchange, according to the plans.
Individuals can submit questions and comments via their
online platform through Friday, Aug. 6. Any comments IDOT receives on or before the date will become part of the public record.
IDOT is taking on this project to eliminate over-height vehicle impact to the I-57 bridges and address deficiencies in the current structure of the interchange caused by its cloverleaf shape.
IDOT also plans to construct a 10-foot wide concrete shared-use path along the south side of Illinois 16. This path will run between Swords Drive and the Coles Center Parkway.
IDOT expects the projects will become an investment of $31 million into the local community.
The project is a part the Rebuild Illinois program to improve more the 3,000 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridges while investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.
