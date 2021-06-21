 Skip to main content
10-year-old girl was rescued from the Embarras River

CHARLESTON — A 10-year-old girl was rescued Sunday from the Embarras River after her kayak had capsized.

According to a news release from the Lincoln Fire Protection District, emergency crews were dispatched to County Road 420 North in Coles County around 11:05 a.m. after learning that a girl was stranded on a log in the river after her kayak had struck some debris. Her father was able to make it to the shore.

A Lincoln Fire Protection District Dive Team rescue boat was launched at Walker Ford and traveled up the river to the scene. The 10-year-old girl was taken by boat and reunited with her father on the shore. There were no injuries reported.

Assisting with the rescue were the Coles County Sherriff’s Office and and Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

