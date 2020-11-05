13 new COVID cases in Shelby County on Thursday

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials in a Thursday update reported 13 residents of Shelby County testing positive for COVID-19.

The new cases include a 31-year-old female, 29-year-old female, 54-year-old male, 53-year-old male, 35-year-old female, 43-year-old female and 66-year-old female presenting mild symptoms, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

A 54-year-old female, 71-year-old male, 49-year-old female, 53-year-old female and 80-year-old female are showing moderate symptoms with a 64-year-old female being asymptomatic, the health department says.

The cases bring the county total number of positive cases to 825 since the pandemic began. Shelby County is among 49 other counties in the state at "warning level," based on weekly positive rates per population.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 447,491 cases had been confirmed in the state as of Wednesday.

