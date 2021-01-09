15 new COVID cases, 1,845 total, reported in Shelby County on Friday

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials on Friday reported 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department said the new cases brought the total number of positive cases in the county to 1,845 since the pandemic began. Of the cases, 12 residents ages six to 65 are showing mild symptoms, health officials reported.

The department said an 89-year-old is showing to be asymptomatic and the statuses of a 22-year-old and 63-year-old was under investigation.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday afternoon showed a total of 1,017,322 positive cases and 17,395 COVID-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten