 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
17 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Shelby County
0 comments

17 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Shelby County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County on Thursday.

The county has had 959 total positive cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Shelby County Health Department. There were 147 active cases Thursday. 

Since the pandemic began, Shelby County has reported 21 COVID-related deaths.

Photos: Illinois fights back COVID-19 tears through the Midwest

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News