17 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County on Thursday.
The county has had 959 total positive cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Shelby County Health Department. There were 147 active cases Thursday.
Since the pandemic began, Shelby County has reported 21 COVID-related deaths.
Photos: Illinois fights back COVID-19 tears through the Midwest
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!