1Second wave of COVID-19 shows signs of abating: Coles Co. adds 29 cases

SPRINGFIELD — Four weeks after the Thanksgiving Day weekend, the so-called “surge upon a surge” in COVID-19 cases has not materialized and, in fact, infection rates and hospitalizations from the disease have continued to decline.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday that 4,699 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease had been recorded over the previous 24 hours out of 86,454 tests performed. That brought the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate down to 7.5%, the lowest it has been since Oct. 31 and the second consecutive day that number has been below 8%.

As of Sunday night, 4,460 people in Illinois were being hospitalized with the disease, including 981 patients in intensive care units, with 546 of those patients on ventilators.

For the seven-day period that ended Sunday, the average number of people being hospitalized was 575 per day, an 8% decline from the previous week. The average daily ICU count, at 1,023, was down 17% from the prior week, while average daily ventilator use, at 575, was down 8%.

