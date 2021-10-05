2 Coles Co. crashes in eight-hour span leave 2 motorcyclists dead

CHARLESTON — Two crashes within a span of eight hours in Coles County claimed the lives of two motorcyclists.

The Illinois State Police said that a motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a collision with a pickup truck at Illinois Route 16 and Coles County Road 1200E. State police reported the motorcyclist, later identified as Jeffrey B. Storm, 67, of Mattoon failed to yield at the stop sign and was then struck in the intersection by the pickup truck as it traveled eastbound on Route 16.

The driver of the pickup truck, Forest W. Ruot, 71, of Martinsville, was transported to Sarah Bush Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said Storm was pronounced dead at 4:41 p.m. Monday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

A few hour later, at approximately 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Madison Avenue in Charleston.

The sheriff's office said Paul Rosser, 43, of Paris was travelling westbound on a motorcycle on Madison Avenue at speeds approaching 100 mph. Police say the motorcycle left the roadway, struck two parking blocks and then re-entered Madison traveling against traffic. The motorcycle then struck a parked vehicle on the south side of Madison and began overturning, coming to rest a short distance to the west.

Rosser was taken by a Charleston Fire Department ambulance to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, where Schniers said he was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Athena Pajer Reporter Follow Athena Pajer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today