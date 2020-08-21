2 Coles County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Two Coles County Jail inmates within 48 hours tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office said.
The inmates were tested during screening procedures for appointments outside the facility and have been isolated with mild symptoms, the office said in a statement.
"The Coles County correctional staff has and will continue to work diligently to minimize our exposure to COVID-19," the statement issued late Thursday said. "The staff will continue to work to minimize the impact and focus on the safety of the inmates and employees."
The statement said that the sheriff's office has been in contact with state and local health officials for assistance with additional mitigation procedures. Those procedures reportedly include offering testing to all inmates and staff. It reported that all inmates will be continuously monitored by correctional and medical staff.
"Our employees are committed to taking every precaution recommended by health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Coles County jail. The health and safety of our staff and inmates has always been and will continue to be our top priority," the release reported.
