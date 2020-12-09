2 deaths, 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County on Wednesday

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials on Wednesday reported that two Shelby County residents, a male and female in their 80s, have passed away from COVID-19.

Additionally, the Shelby County Health Department said 13 residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the number of positive cases in the county to 1,497 since the pandemic began.

The newly-reported cases included nine residents ages 17 to 73 showing mild symptoms, a 37-year-old with moderate symptoms and a 51-year-old reported as asymptomatic, health officials say.

Cases regarding a 3-year-old and 29-year-old were under investigation.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 179 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,737 specimens for a total 11,367,345.

As of Tuesday night, 5,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,176 patients were in the ICU and 647 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.