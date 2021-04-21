2 escape Charleston fire

CHARLESTON — Two people were able to escape from a house fire reported in Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were sent to 1323 Madison Ave. about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday and found heavy fire and smoke throughout the home's first and second floors, a new release from the Charleston Fire Department said.

The release said the fire was under control in about 45 minutes and the house sustained heavy fire and water damage.

It said the fire is still under investigation but it appears to have started in a first-floor bathroom. Fire crews remained at the scene until about 4:45 p.m., it said.

The release said the fire department received assistance from the Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston police, the local American Red Cross office and Ameren Illinois.

