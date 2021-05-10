2 hurt in Mattoon wreck

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

MATTOON — Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday at Broadway Avenue and 10th Street, according to a Mattoon Police Department crash report.

Police said the collision occurred when a van driven by Breana L. Eggers of Casey was stopped on 10th at Broadway and then pulled into the eastbound path of a car driven by Ruth A. Bush of Mattoon at 4:32 p.m.

Ambulance crews took the two drivers to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of injuries. Both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene. Eggers was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision, failing to yield, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

