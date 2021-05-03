2 killed in I-70 crash in Cumberland County

NEOGA — Two men from New England were killed Sunday morning when their pickup truck hit the back of a semitrailer that was parked along the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Cumberland County, Illinois State Police District 12 reported.

The State Police reported that the collision occurred at 6:04 a.m. as Ethan Angerami, 19, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was driving his pickup west on I-70 near milepost 122, where the semitrailer truck was parked on the right shoulder. Police said the pickup left the roadway to the right and struck the right rear of the trailer, which was being towed by Rodney Rice of Chillicothe, Texas.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Angeram and his passenger, John Hibbard, 18, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, were pronounced dead on the scene by the Cumberland County coroner. An ambulance took Rice, 56, to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.