2 people, 3 dogs rescued out of Charleston pond

CHARLESTON — First responders pulled two people out of a pond after officials said they fell through ice.

The Coles-Moultrie County Public Safety Answering Point received a 911 call at 7:44 a.m. Saturday reporting two individuals falling through the ice near 13961 E. County Road 620 N. The Charleston Fire Department, Coles County Sheriff's Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District and Lincoln Fire Dive Team were sent immediately to the scene.

A Coles County deputy arrived first and confirmed that the two people were under the ice. The Charleston Fire Department arrived soon after at 7:53 a.m. and entered the pond with protective cold-water suits to search for the missing people.

Officials said Charleston fire crews rescued one victim from the water at 8:06 a.m. and received support along the shore from Lincoln fire crews to help get the individual to an ambulance. The second victim was rescued at 8:15 a.m.

Both victims were taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Emergency response units also rescued three dogs from the pond.

Witnesses from the scene said one of the victims was trying to rescue stranded dogs and fell through the ice. A family member then went to help the victim, but then they fell through the ice, too.

No first responders were injured at the incident and the status of the victims was unavailable at the time of publishing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0