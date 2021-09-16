2 people killed in head-on crash in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM — Two people died Wednesday when an oncoming vehicle pulled into the path of another in rural Effingham County.

Illinois State Police said in a news release that the collision occurred around 2:56 p.m. Wednesday along Illinois 33 at 1300 North Country Road, just east of Effingham.

According to a preliminary investigation, State Police said a maroon 2014 Buick Lacrosse traveling west crossed the center line into the eastbound lane for an “unknown reason” and struck the other vehicle, a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Buick, 82-year-old Ronald Kyle, and his passenger, 81-year-old Sally Kyle, both of Shumway, were both pronounced dead.

The occupant of the black Silverado, 36-year-old Ryan Wendt of Effingham, was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

