2 pets dead in house fire near Charleston Friday morning

CHARLESTON — A family lost two pets in a fire at a home in rural Coles County southwest of Charleston Friday morning.
A resident of 6150 E. County Road 1400E returned home just before 10 a.m. Friday to find smoke coming from the house, a news release from the Lincoln Fire Protection District said.
The fire was in the basement when crews arrived at the scene and it later traveled through the walls and into the attic, the release said.
No one was injured but the family’s cat and dog died in the fire, according to the release.
It said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating, but arson isn’t suspected.
The release said the Charleston Fire Department assisted Lincoln Fire Protection District crews with the fire. Crews from the Ashmore and Hutton fire protection districts also provided equipment and personnel, it said.