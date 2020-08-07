You are the owner of this article.
2 Shelby County residents test positive for coronavirus
SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Friday reported two new positive cases of coronavirus.

They were identified as a 57-year-old female and a 58-year-old female. Both individuals are reporting mild symptoms, a news release said.

The two new cases bring the county's total to 76.

The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and not touching your face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

