2 Sullivan roads to close for railroad crossing repairs

Detour Sign 5.2.18

In this file photo, a sign notifies motorists of a road closure on the west side of Decatur.

EFFINGHAM — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced road work in Sullivan that will require the closure of two roads.

Construction is taking place to complete two railroad crossing improvement projects, IDOT said in a statement. The projects will upgrade and make repairs to the surface crossings.

Jackson Street, or Illinois Route 121, will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 26, and Wednesday, Oct. 27.

During this time, a detour will be posted to divert traffic to Harrison Street, and traffic will not be permitted to travel between Market and Fuller streets.

Next, Hamilton Street, or Illinois Route 32, will be closed from Monday, Nov. 1, to Wednesday, Nov. 3.

A detour will be posted using Eden and South Market streets, and traffic will not be allowed between Hale and Roane streets, said IDOT.

More construction details can be found on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.

