20 new COVID-19 cases brings Shelby County total to 534

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say 20 more Shelby County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department says the additional positive cases bring the county's total to 534 as of Wednesday. Ten of the positive cases involve a long-term care facility, officials say.

Those testing positive range in age from 22 to 96.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,862 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 49 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 327,605 cases, including 9,074 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 7-13 is 4.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,669 specimens for a total of 6,463,923. As of last night, 1,974 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

