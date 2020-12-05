 Skip to main content
24 more COVID cases reported in Coles County
breaking top story

24 more COVID cases reported in Coles County

The following data have been released by the Illinois Department of Public Health. 

CHARLESTON — An additional 24 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Saturday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 3,616.

Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, 1,048 are recovering, 2,497 have recovered and 61 are deceased, the news release said.

State officials alsoannounced an additional 208 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, and reported 9,887 new confirmed and probable cases.

The deaths included two women in their 80s, two men in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s from Champaign County; a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s from Coles County; A man in his 50s and two men in their 80s from LaSalle County; a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s from Livingston County; a man in his 70s from Logan County, a man in his 60s, two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s from Macon County; a woman in her 80s from Peoria County; nine people from Sangamon County; and a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s from Tazewell County.

It is the fifth day in a row in which the state has reported at least 100 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 779,975 cases in Illinois, including 13,179 deaths.

