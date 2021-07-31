24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Coles County, officials say

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported 24 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The health department recorded 3 new cases on Thursday and 21 new cases Friday.

The county has seen a total of 6,057 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 5,887 people have recovered, 69 are recovering, and 101 have died.

The latest report follows the announcement of a steady upward trend of positive cases and the first reported case of the delta variant in Coles County.

The health department is encouraging people to wear masks, social distance, wash hands, and to get vaccinated.

“If you are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms you need to stay at home and get tested,” officials said in a statement.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health said last week it would adopt the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations in response to a widespread rise of positive cases.

The plan recommends that both unvaccinated and fully-vaccinated individuals wear masks in indoor areas in "areas of substantial or high transmission."

IDPH reported 1,772 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, including 18 additional deaths caused by the virus.

As of Friday night, 1,452 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 353 were in the ICU; 149 were on ventilators.

