27 COVID cases reported in Moultrie County on Wednesday
alert top story

27 COVID cases reported in Moultrie County on Wednesday

Coronavirus

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

SULLIVAN — Moultrie County Health Department confirmed 27 positive cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

From the total, 20 individuals are connected with the Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, in Sullivan. The individuals include one staff member and 19 residents of the facility. They range in age from 20 to 80 years old. Five are currently hospitalized.

The remaining seven individuals are not associated with the long term care facility and range in age from one year to 60 years old. All are isolated at home.

Public health officials are notifying all who have been in close contact with the COVID-19 patients. As of Wednesday, 2,470 Moultrie County residents have been tested, with 99 positive results. Twelve are still in isolation.

The Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center notified all residents, family members, staff and other contacts. According to Center for Disease Control requirements, all residents and staff have completed COVID-19 testing. The facility continues to closely monitor all residents and staff.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

