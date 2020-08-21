2nd Mattoon preschool classroom temporarily closes due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A full-day preschool classroom at St. John’s Lutheran School has joined a half-day room in being temporarily closed due to an additional staff COVID-19 exposure.

Principal Trent Duckett said in a message to St. John parents that the school was notified early Thursday evening of a positive exposure case in the school's full day, 3-year-old room. He said this case does again involve a staff member, adding that no student at St. John’s has tested positive as of this message.

"Following our plan, the 3-year-old, full-day preschool room will be closed to in-person learning until Wednesday, Sept. 2," Duckett said. "We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, and we pray for a speedy recovery for all those sick and recovering across our community."

Duckett said their school board is in discussion on making some short term changes to help St. John's through this cluster of positive tests among staff members.