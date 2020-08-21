 Skip to main content
2nd Mattoon preschool classroom temporarily closes due to COVID-19
MATTOON — A full-day preschool classroom at St. John’s Lutheran School has joined a half-day room in being temporarily closed due to an additional staff COVID-19 exposure.

Principal Trent Duckett said in a message to St. John parents that the school was notified early Thursday evening of a positive exposure case in the school's full day, 3-year-old room. He said this case does again involve a staff member, adding that no student at St. John’s has tested positive as of this message.

"Following our plan, the 3-year-old, full-day preschool room will be closed to in-person learning until Wednesday, Sept. 2," Duckett said. "We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, and we pray for a speedy recovery for all those sick and recovering across our community."

Duckett said their school board is in discussion on making some short term changes to help St. John's through this cluster of positive tests among staff members.

St. John's previously announced that a half-day preschool classroom there has teen temporarily closed due to positive exposure COVID-19 cases involving two staff members.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

