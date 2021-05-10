2nd National Guard COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Coles County; 6 new positive cases locally

MATTOON — Vaccinations for COVID-19 through an Illinois National Guard program will be available at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on May 22.
The Coles County Health Department announced the vaccination clinic, which will be the second in the county through the guard’s Mobile Outreach Vaccination Point of Dispensing program.
A news release from the health department said the vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at SBLHC’s Lumpkin Family Center for Health Education, located on the north side of the hospital.
It said the single-dose Johnson & Johnson brand vaccine will be used and the clinic will be open to any Illinois resident age 18 or older.
It said registration for the vaccinations is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/577593e1-506a-45e3-ac47-27fc8bfb88f6/.
The release also said walk-in appointments will be available with completion of registration forms upon arrival.
It also said face masks will be required for those who receive the vaccinations. An Illinois driver’s license or state ID card will also be required, it said.
A vaccination clinic through the National Guard program also took place at SBLHC last month, when organizers said more than 1,500 appointments were filled during the two-day clinic.
Coles County health officials also announced on Monday that six more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.
A news release from the department said there were two additional cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus reported on each day, Saturday-Monday.
The release said the new cases of the disease brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,811.
Of those, five county residents are hospitalized and 28 are recovering from the disease, according to the release. It said 5,684 county residents have recovered from the disease and 94 are deceased.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,424 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 12 additional deaths.
To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,356,391 cases, including 22,235 deaths.