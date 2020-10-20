3,714 new COVID cases reported statewide: IDPH

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 3,714 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 41 additional deaths.
The IDPH reported a total of 350,875 cases, including 9,277 deaths, since the virus started. The ages range from younger than a year to older than 100 years.
The numbers come after state officials on Monday raised concerns about a second wave of COVID cases statewide.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced an end to indoor restaurant and bar service in part of southern Illinois, along with limits on groups of more than 25 from congregating.
Sustained positive-test rates of greater than 8% was a factor in restrictions on social interaction in parts of northwestern Illinois starting Oct. 3.
Support Local Journalism
Chicago also added five states to its travel quarantine order as rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has prompted Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce she's thinking about reimposing strict guidelines on businesses that were put in place earlier this year.
On Tuesday, city officials announced that starting on Friday, travelers from Colorado, Ohio, Delaware, West Virginia and Texas will be subject to a two-week quarantine requirement. The city did not remove any states from its quarantine order as it has in past weeks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
24 most unique town names in Illinois
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!