3 escape with minor injuries in semi rollover accident in Douglas County

TUSCOLA — A driver and two passengers in a semi truck escaped with minor injuries Saturday afternoon when the vehicle veered across the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 in Douglas County and rolled over.

Illinois State Police reports said the truck had been southbound at 2:30 p.m. when the driver lost control, plowed through the median and the truck rolled over, blocking the northbound lanes for about two hours.

The 45-year-old male driver from Ohio, along with two male passengers, a 52-year-old man from Tennessee and a 25-year-old man from North Carolina, were all treated at a hospital for what the police described as non-serious injuries.

The driver was later ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

