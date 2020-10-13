 Skip to main content
3 injured in rural Coles County accident
3 injured in rural Coles County accident

MATTOON — Both drivers and a passenger were injured in a two-vehicle accident that took place near Lake Paradise Tuesday afternoon.

One driver, Timothy Work, 55, of Nashville, Tennessee, failed to yield at the intersection of County Roads 400N and 250E, just northeast of Lake Paradise, according to a news release from the Coles County Sheriff's Office.

Work's sport utility vehicle then hit the pickup truck driven by Eric Maple, 46, of Mattoon, the news release said.

The accident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the release said. 

A passenger in Work's vehicle, Anthony L. Smith, 26, also of Nashville, was taken by medical helicopter to Carle Foundation Hospital. Work was also taken to Carle by an ambulance and Maple was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, according to the release.

The release said the accident is still under investigation.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

