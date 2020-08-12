3 new cases of COVID reported in Shelby county

Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department announced Wednesday three residents have tested positive for coronavirus disease, including a 62-year-old male, a 21-year-old female and a 20-year-old female.

Two of the individuals are reporting mild symptoms while one is still under investigation. The latest cases bring the county's positive case total to 91.