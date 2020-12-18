3 new COVID deaths reported in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Three more Coles County residents have died from COVID-19, it was announced Friday.

The county’s total number of people who have died from the coronavirus-caused disease is now at 70.

The county health department in a statement also said there are additional 25 county residents who have tested positive for the disease, bringing the county’s total to 4,055.

It said there are six county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 while 411 are recovering and 3,568 have recovered.

The department also announced a new public notification system that's available to receive the county’s latest COVID-19 case information.

To access the system, called CodeRED, the keyword “ColesAlerts” can be texted by cellphone to 99411 and instructions will follow, the department indicated.

Friday’s news release also said health department officials are urging residents to follow the advice of the “All in Illinois” website for “sharing a safe holiday season.”

The state’s coronavirus death toll also surpassed 15,000 Friday, rising to 15,015 among 886,805 cases and more than 12 million test results reported.