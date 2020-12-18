3 new COVID deaths reported in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Three more Coles County residents have died from COVID-19, it was announced Friday.
The county’s total number of people who have died from the coronavirus-caused disease is now at 70.
The county health department in a statement also said there are additional 25 county residents who have tested positive for the disease, bringing the county’s total to 4,055.
It said there are six county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 while 411 are recovering and 3,568 have recovered.
Reminder, Illinois is still in Tier 3 COVID-19 Resurgence mitigations. COVID-19 is still actively spreading throughout the state, stay home as often as possible, wear a mask when outdoors, and avoid large gatherings. Learn more: https://t.co/UUefQvbitN pic.twitter.com/xyfyi46hQT— IDPH (@IDPH) December 18, 2020
The department also announced a new public notification system that's available to receive the county’s latest COVID-19 case information.
To access the system, called CodeRED, the keyword “ColesAlerts” can be texted by cellphone to 99411 and instructions will follow, the department indicated.
Friday’s news release also said health department officials are urging residents to follow the advice of the “All in Illinois” website for “sharing a safe holiday season.”
The state’s coronavirus death toll also surpassed 15,000 Friday, rising to 15,015 among 886,805 cases and more than 12 million test results reported.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,377 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, alongside 181 additional deaths.
Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate was 8 percent, which decreased four-tenths of a percentage point from the day prior. This is the fifth straight day that the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate has decreased, and it’s the lowest rate recorded since Nov. 1.
At the end of Thursday, there were 4,690 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, a decrease of 114 from the day prior. Approximately 25 percent of hospital beds remained open statewide.
There were 1,023 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of Thursday night, a decrease of 40 from the day prior. That left 20 percent of ICU beds open statewide.
COVID-19 patients occupied 589 ventilators, an increase of 14 from the day prior, leaving 72 percent of ventilators available statewide.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
