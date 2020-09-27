 Skip to main content
30-year-old Clark County woman dies in crash
30-year-old Clark County woman dies in crash

WESTFIELD — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clarksville Road in Clark County on Saturday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Police, in a statement, identified the woman only as a 30-year-old Westfield resident. They said the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Clarksville Road near North 420th Street.

Police said the woman's vehicle was eastbound, skidded off the road, hit a ditch and an embankment and overturned. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

