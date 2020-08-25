3rd Coles County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional inmate at the Coles County jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The test result came after all inmates and staff were given the chance to be tested on Sunday, a news release from the county Sheriff's Office said.

The release said the inmate who tested positive is quarantined and is being monitored by jail staff.

The office announced last week that two inmates had positive test results for the diseases caused by the coronavirus.

The news release issued Tuesday said the sheriff's office continues to seek guidance from local health officials on measures that can be put in place "continue to keep our inmates and staff safe and healthy."

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.