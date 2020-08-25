 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3rd Coles County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments
top story

3rd Coles County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional inmate at the Coles County jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The test result came after all inmates and staff were given the chance to be tested on Sunday, a news release from the county Sheriff's Office said.

The release said the inmate who tested positive is quarantined and is being monitored by jail staff.

Eastern begins fall semester with COVID-19 safety precautions

The office announced last week that two inmates had positive test results for the diseases caused by the coronavirus.

The news release issued Tuesday said the sheriff's office continues to seek guidance from local health officials on measures that can be put in place "continue to keep our inmates and staff safe and healthy."

'Widespread' COVID-19 increase continues in Coles County

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News