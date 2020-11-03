4 additional Coles County residents die from COVID-19

The following data have been released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

CHARLESTON — Four additional Coles County residents have died from COVID-19, the county Health Department announced on Tuesday.

In a news release, health department officials said they wished to “extend our heartfelt condolences” to the families and friends of the deceased.

The additional deaths brought the county’s total from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 44, the news release said.

It also said the health department was reporting that an additional 30 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 2,315, it said.

Of those, 20 are hospitalized, 345 are recovering and 1,906 have recovered, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 68 COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the highest one-day total since June 17 as hospitalizations once again pushed second-wave highs.

The state also reported 6,516 new cases of COVID-19 among 82,435 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 7.9% which drove the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 8.2%.