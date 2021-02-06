 Skip to main content
4 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY— Health officials say four residents of Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Shelby County Health Department on Friday reported the new cases brings the county total positive cases to 2,023 since the pandemic began. The 34-year-old, 61-year-old, 38-year-old and 56-year-old were showing mild symptoms, the department said.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday afternoon showed a total of 1,141,219 positive cases and 19,526 COVID-related deaths in the state.

