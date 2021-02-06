4 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY— Health officials say four residents of Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department on Friday reported the new cases brings the county total positive cases to 2,023 since the pandemic began. The 34-year-old, 61-year-old, 38-year-old and 56-year-old were showing mild symptoms, the department said.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday afternoon showed a total of 1,141,219 positive cases and 19,526 COVID-related deaths in the state. PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic
gallery vaccine clinic 1 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 2 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 3 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 4 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 5 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 6 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 7 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 8 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 9 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 10 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 11 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic last week on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic was for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 12 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 13 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 14 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 15 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 16 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 17 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 18 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery vaccine clinic 19 012221.JPG
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.