4 new cases of COVID reported Monday in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department announced on Monday that four residents tested positive for COVID-19.

A 54-year-old and a 57-year-old have mild symptoms. An 88-year-old and a 75-year-old are still under investigation.

State statistics one week ago showed Shelby County’s seven day average positivity rate was at 8.8%, exceeding the state’s target of 8% and leaving it at a Warning Level. The county has 506 residents that have tested positive for Covid-19. Neighboring Counties also in Warning Level are Effingham, Coles, Christian and Fayette.

Statewide, the seven-day average of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois set a new high on Monday, topping a number recorded as the virus was surging in late April and early May.

The seven-day average for new known cases reached 2,643 on Monday, up nearly 35% from a week earlier. The previous high was 2,565, set on May 4 and tied on May 7. At that time, however, statewide testing for COVID-19 was significantly lower than it is now.