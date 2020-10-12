 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 new cases of COVID reported Monday in Shelby County
0 comments

4 new cases of COVID reported Monday in Shelby County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID meta coronavirus

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department announced on Monday that four residents tested positive for COVID-19.

A 54-year-old and a 57-year-old have mild symptoms. An 88-year-old and a 75-year-old are still under investigation.

State statistics one week ago showed Shelby County’s seven day average positivity rate was at 8.8%, exceeding the state’s target of 8% and leaving it at a Warning Level. The county has 506 residents that have tested positive for Covid-19. Neighboring Counties also in Warning Level are Effingham, Coles, Christian and Fayette.

Statewide, the seven-day average of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois set a new high on Monday, topping a number recorded as the virus was surging in late April and early May.

The seven-day average for new known cases reached 2,643 on Monday, up nearly 35% from a week earlier. The previous high was 2,565, set on May 4 and tied on May 7. At that time, however, statewide testing for COVID-19 was significantly lower than it is now.

Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News