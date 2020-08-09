You are the owner of this article.
4 new Coles County COVID-19 cases reported
top story
CORONAVIRUS  LOCAL, STATE

CHARLESTON — An additional four cases of COVID-19 in Coles County were reported Sunday.

The Coles County Health Department's announcement of the new cases followed a report of 13 new cases in the county on Saturday.

The additional cases Sunday brought the county's total since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to 486, according to a news release from the health department.

The 17 new cases over the weekend came after the Illinois Department of Public last week elevated the county's warning level for COVID-19.

The county saw its highest one-day total of 25 cases reported the week before last and another 21 were reported on Friday.

The county health department release said there are currently 114 county residents recovering from the disease and 347 who have already recovered. Six county residents are hospitalized and there have been 19 deaths, it said.

The release also said health department officials are urging people to follow what's being called the "3 Ws." Those are wearing faces makes, watching distance or social distancing and washing hands.

