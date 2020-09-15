 Skip to main content
4 new COVID-19 cases brings Shelby County total to 315, health officials report
4 new COVID-19 cases brings Shelby County total to 315, health officials report

SHELBY COUNTY— Health officials say four residents of Shelby County tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported the four new cases are a 54-year-old female, 66-year-old female, 8-year-old female showing mild symptoms and a 78-year-old male with moderate symptoms.

The additional cases bring the county total to 315, according to the health department.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

