4 new COVID-19 cases brings Shelby County total to 315, health officials report

SHELBY COUNTY— Health officials say four residents of Shelby County tested positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported the four new cases are a 54-year-old female, 66-year-old female, 8-year-old female showing mild symptoms and a 78-year-old male with moderate symptoms.
The additional cases bring the county total to 315, according to the health department.
