5 Central Illinois residents among latest COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — Five people from Central Illinois were among 25 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday.

They were:

Edgar County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Montgomery County: 1 male 80s

State officials reported 2,529 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, bringing the statewide total to 272,856 cases. There have been 8,436 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 12-18 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,286 specimens for a total of 5,057,142.

As of Friday night, 1,469 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 326 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

