5 more Coles County residents test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Five additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced on Friday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,530, the Coles County Health Department said.

Of those, six residents are currently hospitalized with the disease and 94 are recovering, the health department said. Officials said 5,337 have recovered and 93 have died.

The health department also included a reminder that new categories of people will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois next week and another new phase began this week.

Starting Monday, those eligible for the vaccinations will include restaurant staff, construction trade workers and religious leaders.

This week saw higher education staff, government workers and members of the news media added to the list of those eligible.

Email registration is available for notification on when vaccinations will be available. The email should be sent to covid19@co.coles.il.us and include the registering person’s name, birthdate and phone number, the health department said.