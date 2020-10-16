5th COVID death reported in Moultrie County

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department has reported a fifth death attributed to COVID-19.

The deceased is a male in his 70s and the health department extended condolences to his friends and family.

As of Wednesday, 312 Moultrie County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, which includes the four previous deaths, officials said.

Information on testing sites is available at dph.illinois.gov/testing. Further information on the pandemic can be found at www.moultriehealth.org or the Moultrie County Health Department's Facebook page.

Illinois public health officials said Thursday that more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the previous 24 hours than on any day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The 4,015 infections announced were largely due to a big increase in testing, officials said. The state received results on 67,086 tests during the period, one of the larger one-day totals reported. The high mark topped by one the 4,014 reported on May 12, during the height of the first wave of the highly contagious coronavirus.