6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Six new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Shelby County, bringing the county's total of residents to 1,690 who have tested positive for the virus, officials said.

The residents range in age from 16 to 74 and all are presenting mild symptoms, according to the county health department. There were no new deaths as of Monday.

Shelby County's rolling seven-day average as of Dec. 19 is 8.4 percent, above the state's threshold of 8 percent but down from 9.9 percent the previous week. The weekly positive rate is down to 368 per 100,000, down from 396.

