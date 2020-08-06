6 Shelby County residents test positive for coronavirus

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Wednesday reported six new positive cases of coronavirus.
They were identified as a 45-year-old male, 54-year-old male, 72-year-old female, 58-year-old female, 21-year-old male and a 57-year-old male. Two of the individuals are reporting moderate symptoms, four are reporting mild symptoms, a news release said.
The six new cases bring the county's total to 68.
Symptoms for COVID-19 usually appear two to 14 days after initial exposure to the disease. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and not touching your face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.
