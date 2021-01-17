7 additional Coles County residents test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Seven more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,806.

Of those, nine county residents are currently hospitalized, 208 are recovering, 4,511 have recovered and 78 are deceased, the release said.

The release also said the department should soon announce how people age 65 and older can register for COVID-19 vaccinations. The state of Illinois is still in the first vaccination phase, administering the vaccine mostly to health care workers.

The region that includes Bloomington-Normal has been moved into Tier 1, the state announced Sunday, which means limited indoor food service is now allowed.

It is the second of the state’s 11 COVID response regions to reach the plateau. Region 5, which includes counties in Southern Illinois, made the move on Saturday.