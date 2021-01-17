7 additional Coles County residents test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Seven more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,806.
Of those, nine county residents are currently hospitalized, 208 are recovering, 4,511 have recovered and 78 are deceased, the release said.
The release also said the department should soon announce how people age 65 and older can register for COVID-19 vaccinations. The state of Illinois is still in the first vaccination phase, administering the vaccine mostly to health care workers.
The region that includes Bloomington-Normal has been moved into Tier 1, the state announced Sunday, which means limited indoor food service is now allowed.
It is the second of the state’s 11 COVID response regions to reach the plateau. Region 5, which includes counties in Southern Illinois, made the move on Saturday.
Region 1, which includes counties in northwest Illinois, was moved to Tier 2 on Friday. Region 6, which includes Coles County, and the remaining regions are still at Tier 3, where they have been since Nov. 20 to prevent the spread of coronavirus as numbers increased going into the holiday season.
The move to Tier 2 reopens museums at 25% capacity and allows the return of “lower-risk” youth sports and the return of group fitness classes.
The criteria for making the move to Tier 2 is defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health as having experienced “less than 12% test positivity rate for three consecutive days and greater than 20% available intensive care unit and hospital bed availability and declining COVID hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days.”
The announcement came as the state reported 4,162 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 29 additional deaths.
To date, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,068,829 cases, including 18,208 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,845 specimens for a total 14,763,993. As of Saturday night, 3,408 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 720 patients were in the ICU and 387 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 10–16, 2021 is 6.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 10–16, 2021 is 7.1%.