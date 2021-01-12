9 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say nine more residents of Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department said the new cases brings the county total number of positive cases to 1,871 as of Monday.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday afternoon showed a total of 1,033,526 positive cases and 17,627 COVID-related deaths in the state.

